Home & Backyard

Nibbles & Bits Adorable and Delicious Witch Truffles

These Beguiling Little Ladies Cast A Sweet Spell

DUNMORE, Pa. — THIS IS A PAID SEGMENT SPONSORED BY NIBBLES AND BITS
Nibbles & Bits in Dunmore offers delightful hand-crafted chocolates and confectioneries. During Home & Backyard's visit to Nibbles and Bits, owner Maggie Calpin invited us into her chocolate studio and created her signature hand rolled and hand dipped witch truffles complete with tall black hats and rosy cheeks. These little chocolate witches are sure to cast a sweet spell! Double Double toil and truffles!

