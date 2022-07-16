Tender Beef Medallions At The Fireplace

Decades of Fine Food Tradition

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — The Fireplace Restaurant in Tunkhannock has been serving fine food since 1967. This Wyoming County eatery is a favorite of generations of customers.

We visited this legendary family business and they prepared one of their popular steak dishes. Owner Dan Yale showed us how he creates his signature Tender Beef Medallions dish and popular Laura Salad named after his wife.

Owners Dan and Laura Yale are very proud of the Fireplace Restaurant's fine food tradition. Dan began working at The Fireplace when he was a teenager and little did he know that years later he would become its owner.

The offer signature cocktails and their homemade pumpkin bread is a tradition.

The Fireplace is a structure rich with history as well as character. It was created with salvaged barn wood.