DALLAS, Pa. — Bees in decor are right on trend for spring. We stopped by Mickey's Crafts and More in Dallas, where Mickey shows how to create an adorable bee hive utilizing manila rope. Materials Mickey uses: twisted manila rope, hot glue gun, black felt, two plastic bell-shaped cups, scissors, cardboard and decorative bees and flowers. These mini-hives make cute favors for a party or a pop of fun on your porch or patio.