Bailey's Café And The Perfect Popovers

DALTON, Pa. — For those who have had the amazing experience of enjoying popovers on the lawn at the Jordan Pond House in Maine, you've most likely fell in love with these delicious, light, fluffy, piping hot egg batter rolls! Bailey's Café and Events in Dalton offers giant, mouth watering, warm, airy popovers served with butter, jelly or chicken salad and you don't have to travel to Maine!
Home & Backyard visited the lovely Bailey's Café and Events where their executive pastry chef Sisile Maruzzelli, back home from Maine, showed us how to bake popovers. These rolls are made with egg batter and are delicious plain or with your favorite butter, jam or jelly.
Bailey's Café and Events owned by Larry Nicolais serves up specialty sandwiches pastries, soups and of course your favorite coffee beverages!