Bailey's Café And The Perfect Popovers

DALTON, Pa. — For those who have had the amazing experience of enjoying popovers on the lawn at the Jordan Pond House in Maine, you've most likely fell in love with these delicious, light, fluffy, piping hot egg batter rolls! Bailey's Café and Events in Dalton offers giant, mouth watering, warm, airy popovers served with butter, jelly or chicken salad and you don't have to travel to Maine!