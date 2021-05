LEWISBURG, Pa. — Lewisburg is home to Alee's Cafe, where one can find authentic Mediterranean cuisine with a Lebanese twist. When we stopped by, owner Ali Kabalan showed us how he prepares traditional Lebanese Tabbouleh. The cafe's dishes are prepared with fresh, traditional ingredients that are diced, sliced, tossed and served with delicate sauces. The folks at Alee's enjoy chatting and sharing their culture's food with customers.