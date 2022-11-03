SOUTH STERLING, Pa. — There certainly is a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow when it comes to Mill Creek Bakery's Saint Patrick's Day Dessert! Owner Nadia Gross created a beautiful Guinness Chocolate Cake with Bailey's Butter Cream Icing. This layer cake is also filled with Bailey's Chocolate ganache. All of the desserts from Mill Creek Bakery are made with care completely from scratch.
Guinness Chocolate Cake With Bailey's Butter Cream Icing
A Saint Patrick's Day Dessert From Mill Creek Bakery