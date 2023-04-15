4-year-old girl in search of a bear that has a piece of her late mother

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A 4-year-old girl is in need of help in finding her Build-A-Bear, which has sentimental value.
Her bear contained a recording of her mother's last heartbeat before she died. It was accidentally donated to the Goodwill out of Tazewell.
The bear is tie-dyed and it is the only thing of her mother's that she has.
If you have seen this bear or know anyone that has seen it, store employees are asking you to return it to the Tazewell Goodwill. The store's phone number is: (423) 626-1909