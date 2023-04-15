4-year-old girl in search of a bear that has a piece of her late mother

The Build-A-Bear contained a recording of her mother's last heartbeat before she died.

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A 4-year-old girl is in need of help in finding her Build-A-Bear, which has sentimental value.

Her bear contained a recording of her mother's last heartbeat before she died. It was accidentally donated to the Goodwill out of Tazewell.

The bear is tie-dyed and it is the only thing of her mother's that she has.