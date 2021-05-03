Take your hikes to new heights: guided adventures booming in our area

Whether you're looking to spice up your outdoor adventures in our area or learn something new while in nature, guided hikes are gaining popularity during pandemic.

Guided outdoor adventures. They're a way to escape the ordinary and offer folks a sense of safety.

And lately in our area, the popularity of guided hikes are booming.

A company called Valley To Summit has seen quite the uptick since the pandemic began. Many families and their friends have been taking part in these outdoor, socially distant adventures as a way to beat the winter blues and try something new.

On Friday, Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted the guided hikes from Ricketts Glen State Park in Luzerne County.

The events are spearheaded by certified wilderness guides. The professionals are made up of folks from our area and a few nature gurus from Philadelphia.

The guides take people on trips at various parks across Northeastern & Central Pennsylvania. Participants can take part in everything from waterfall ice hiking to rock climbing and more.

Safety equipment is provided to hikers from the company. Depending on the adventures you choose, the prices range from $60 to $100 per person.

Goals of Guided Hikes:

Wilderness education

Environmental Stewardship

Community

Challenge

Fun

How To Connect: