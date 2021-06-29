New way to soak in summertime sights: Brand new trolley tour hits Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, Pa. — There's a new attraction just in time for summer in one part of Carbon County.
Jim Thorpe Trolley Company, a locally owned and operated business, has launched new historical, narrated trolley tours.
Tours operate as a continuous 1-hour loop Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with unlimited reboarding.
In addition to checking out many of Jim Thorpe's historic sights, the company also plans to run a "Coal Cracker" tour, wine tasting tour, and evening restaurant/pub tours down the road.
The Trolley Tour boards at 531 Pine Street in Jim Thorpe.
Places to see
- Penn's Peak
- Lehigh Gorge State Park
- Historic Opera House
- Old Jail Museum
- Stabin Museum and Gallery
- Carbon County Environmental Education
- Mauch Chunk Lake
- Switchback RR trail
- Downtown Historic District
How to book a tour
Although some of the tours are booked through the first weekend in July, there is availability after that timeframe. CLICK HERE to learn more.
The company can also be reached at 570-732-8698.
One note: the trolleys are NOT handicap accessible.