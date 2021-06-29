New way to soak in summertime sights: Brand new trolley tour hits Jim Thorpe

A brand new summertime attraction is cruising the streets in one Carbon County community. Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey checked out Jim Thorpe's new trolley tour.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — There's a new attraction just in time for summer in one part of Carbon County.

Jim Thorpe Trolley Company, a locally owned and operated business, has launched new historical, narrated trolley tours.

Tours operate as a continuous 1-hour loop Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with unlimited reboarding.

In addition to checking out many of Jim Thorpe's historic sights, the company also plans to run a "Coal Cracker" tour, wine tasting tour, and evening restaurant/pub tours down the road.

The Trolley Tour boards at 531 Pine Street in Jim Thorpe.

Places to see

Penn's Peak

Lehigh Gorge State Park

Historic Opera House

Old Jail Museum

Stabin Museum and Gallery

Carbon County Environmental Education

Mauch Chunk Lake

Switchback RR trail

Downtown Historic District

How to book a tour

Although some of the tours are booked through the first weekend in July, there is availability after that timeframe. CLICK HERE to learn more.

The company can also be reached at 570-732-8698.