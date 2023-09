They were the work trucks that replaced the workhorses, and a man in Schuylkill County has dozens of these century-old vehicles.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — We see a lot of collections in our travels On the Pennsylvania Road. Jon Meyer found another one, a man in Schuylkill County who collects old work trucks.

Most of them were made in Pennsylvania more than a century ago. And this weekend, he's sharing his collection with the public.

Have you registered for our September 16th "Tired Tuck Museum Tour," yet? We have a few openings still available for... Posted by Orwigsburg Historical Society & Museum on Wednesday, August 23, 2023