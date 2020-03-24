Home Recipe for Surface Sanitizer

PITTSTON, Pa. — Penn State Cooperative Extension Nutrition Links Program offers food safety information. Mary Ehret, program supervisor offered this recipe for homemade surface sanitizer. Click Here For Link
Here's a recipe for your own surface sanitizing solution.
- Purchase a spray bottle.
- Keep away from children. Store where they cannot reach the spray bottle.
For Surfaces:
2 cups water
1/4 tsp unscented chlorine bleach. It is important that the sodium hypochlorite is at least 5%. Store in a dark cabinet and replace solution once a week.
- An easy way to remember to make a new solution is to pick a day of the week that works for you. Ex. Every Sunday, make new sanitizing solution.
Source: Washing Food; Eating Smart Moving More Fix it Safe