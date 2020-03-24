Home Recipe for Surface Sanitizer

PITTSTON, Pa. — Penn State Cooperative Extension Nutrition Links Program offers food safety information. Mary Ehret, program supervisor offered this recipe for homemade surface sanitizer. Click Here For Link or Here's a recipe for your own surface sanitizing solution.

For Surfaces:

2 cups water

1/4 tsp unscented chlorine bleach. It is important that the sodium hypochlorite is at least 5%. Store in a dark cabinet and replace solution once a week.