'Parasite' makes history as first international film to win best picture Oscar

Bong Joon Ho’s class satire is the first foreign-language film to take home the biggest honor in film.

LOS ANGELES — “Parasite” has won the best picture Oscar, becoming the first foreign-language film to take home the biggest honor in film. Bong Joon Ho’s class satire has been one of the season’s darlings, despite failing to garner any Academy Award nominations for its cast. Bong’s acumen in creating his tale of a grifter family that insinuates itself into the lives of a wealthy family has been widely recognized.

Quoting Martin Scorsese and mentioning how he'd helped inspire his own career, Bong Joon Ho, director of South Korea’s “Parasite,” raised an Oscar statuette in triumph Sunday night.

"When I was in school I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just getting nominated was a huge honor, I never thought I'd win.

He also got a standing ovation during the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Bong won the best director Oscar for his class satire, “Parasite.” The South Korean director’s acumen in creating a film about the intertwining of two families — one poor and another rich — has been roundly praised.

It is the first best directing Oscar for Bong, whose previous films include “Okja” and “Snowpiercer.”

“Parasite” is among the contenders for best picture, the evening’s top prize. It is the third Oscar that it has won Sunday, including best original screenplay and best international film. The international category was previously known as foreign language film.

The social satire has received widespread acclaim and was considered a front-runner headed into the Oscars.

If “Parasite,” the story of two Korean families who become intertwined with each other, wins the best picture, it will become the first foreign language film to do so.

Despite contending in some of the night’s biggest categories, none of the film’s cast received Oscar nominations.