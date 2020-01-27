Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Home & Backyard
PA Outdoor Life
Only On 16
Community
Healthwatch 16
Newswatch 16 Investigates
Talkback 16
Websites Mentioned
Nation World
Latest News Stories
'Let Our Kids Play in PA' rally in Harrisburg
Pottsville going with hybrid plan, pauses fall sports
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Hourly
7-Day
Maps
Traffic
Closings & Delays
River Levels
Live Cams
Latest Weather Stories
Beautiful Weather Continues
California wildfire spawns a rare firenado
Sports
Back
Scores
High School
Latest Sports Stories
'Let Our Kids Play in PA' rally in Harrisburg
Tokyo Games postponement presents quandary for ticket buyers
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
Photo Galleries
TV Listings
Features
Latest News Stories
Joe Biden seeking party, national unity in Democratic Convention climax
'Let Our Kids Play in PA' rally in Harrisburg
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Moosic, PA »
79°
Moosic, PA »
Home & Backyard
PA Outdoor Life
Coronavirus
Podcasts
Ask the Professional
Community Wellness
Apps
Contests
Ryan's Run
Flight Tracker
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
WNEP.com | News, Weather & Sports from WNEP-TV — Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania
President Trump speaks at Lackawanna County business
WNEP Breaking Live Video
WNEP would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow