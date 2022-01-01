Skip Navigation
WNEP.com | News, Weather & Sports from WNEP-TV — Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania
Luzerne County
Suspect named in brutal Hazleton cold case
News
Eric Schubert, a Pennsylvania college student, explains how he used genetic genealogy to help solve the state's oldest cold case
Eric Schubert helped solve the 57-year-old cold case murder of Marise Chiverella.
Luzerne County
Cold case cracked: Hazleton residents, family get answers 57 years later
Who killed Marise Chiverella? The question has been lingering in the minds of the people of Hazleton for more than a half-century.
Luzerne County
57-year-old Hazleton cold case solved
Investigators believe they have cracked the case of a brutal rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl from 1964.
Luzerne County
Troopers Using DNA Technology to Find Cold-case Killer
WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — State police have released photos of what a killer in a 55-year-old cold case could look like. The victim was a little girl. State po...
