Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Sports
Home & Backyard
PA Outdoor Life
Only On 16
Community
Healthwatch 16
Newswatch 16 Investigates
Talkback 16
Websites Mentioned
Nation World
Latest News Stories
Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule
Healthwatch 16: Sunbury police chief thriving after bariatric surgery
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Hourly
7-Day
Maps
Traffic
Closings & Delays
Flights
Rivers
Live Cams
Latest Weather Stories
Fall temps are on the way
Hurricane Fiona makes 2nd landfall in the Dominican Republic
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Moosic, PA »
72°
Moosic, PA »
Weather
Closings
Hispanic Heritage
Team Allied
Advertise With Us
Home & Backyard
PA Outdoor Life
Gas Tracker
Ukraine
Sports
PSBB Events
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Photo Galleries
Podcasts
Community Wellness
Everywhere for Everyone
TV Listings
Apps
About Us
Weather Safety
Contests
Coronavirus
Go Joe
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
WNEP.com | News, Weather & Sports from WNEP-TV — Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania
Luzerne County
Multicultural Parade and Festival in Wilkes-Barre
Luzerne County
Multicultural Parade and Festival in Wilkes-Barre
Saturday was a beautiful day for celebrating many cultures at Wilkes-Barre's Multicultural Parade and Festival.
Hispanic Heritage
Providing a 'piece of home' for the Hispanic community
An entrepreneurial couple in Luzerne County says it's making an impact for the Hispanic community here by providing it with something familiar.
Luzerne County
Celebrating Hispanic heritage in Wilkes-Barre
The 2nd Annual Latin Festival was held at Kirby Park Saturday.
Hispanic Heritage
'To unify all of us' - Inaugural Latin Festival brings the best of Spanish sights, sounds, and savors to Wilkes-Barre
With a growing Hispanic population in Pennsylvania, many say there should be more Spanish festivals, but that Sunday's first annual in Wilkes-Barre was a good start.
Luzerne County
Multicultural Parade and Festival in Wilkes-Barre
Saturday was a beautiful day for celebrating many cultures at Wilkes-Barre's Multicultural Parade and Festival.
Hispanic Heritage
Providing a 'piece of home' for the Hispanic community
An entrepreneurial couple in Luzerne County says it's making an impact for the Hispanic community here by providing it with something familiar.
Luzerne County
Celebrating Hispanic heritage in Wilkes-Barre
The 2nd Annual Latin Festival was held at Kirby Park Saturday.
Hispanic Heritage
'To unify all of us' - Inaugural Latin Festival brings the best of Spanish sights, sounds, and savors to Wilkes-Barre
With a growing Hispanic population in Pennsylvania, many say there should be more Spanish festivals, but that Sunday's first annual in Wilkes-Barre was a good start.
Before You Leave, Check This Out
WNEP would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow