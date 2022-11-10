PennDOT and PEMA remind Pennsylvanians to use caution while driving Friday and Saturday

Much of the state could receive between two and four inches of rain.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With heavy widespread rainfall anticipated across the state Friday into Saturday, PennDOT and PEMA are reminding Pennsylvanians to exercise caution during periods of heavy rain.

Rain is expected to begin Friday morning and continue throughout the day and into early-morning Saturday.

The heaviest rain is expected in the northwest region of the state, which could receive between four and six inches of rain. Much of the state could receive between two and four inches of rain.

"Our crews have been preparing for days by clearing debris around drainage inlets and under bridges while readying equipment," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramain.

"With the forecasted amount of rain, we remind the public to not drive on roads that are covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway," said Gramain.

Drivers should be cautious of ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas while traveling.

“Based on the current forecast, we’re not expecting widespread flooding due to this storm system,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “However, you should be aware for the possibility of flooding on roadways and plan out several routes to get to your destination so that you don’t put yourself, your loved ones and first responders in danger.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) warns motorists not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway.

Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water. Never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads – Turn Around, Don't Drown.