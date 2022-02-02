Winter storm update from the Stormtracker 16 team

The storm will bring rain, snow, and ice. Check back here for the latest information.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A long-duration winter storm is on the way; the National Service has already issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of the area. The storm, which will bring rain, snow, and ice, is slow-moving and precipitation will move in tonight.

First comes the rain. While it might briefly start as a wintry mix in some of the highest elevations in parts of Sullivan and Bradford County, most of us see rain moving in after midnight tonight and continuing through tomorrow. Temperatures actually hold steady tonight and even start to rise towards morning (remaining above freezing).

Periods of rain for Thursday will be steady and heavy at times and temperatures will generally be in the mid-40s. With the combination of rain and snowmelt, you can keep an eye on river levels by clicking here. Hydrologists with the National Weather Service are not expecting problems along the Susquehanna and Lackawanna Rivers, but folks living along smaller streams and creeks should not let their guard down.

As temperatures drop Thursday evening, the changeover to a wintry mix and then eventually snow happens. Farthest north and west, it will be a wintry mix briefly before the changeover to plain snow happens. That is where we will have the highest snow totals ( 4-8" of snow possible). Elsewhere, the wintry mix will last several hours longer before eventually becoming all snow by Friday morning; this means a fairly big drop-off in snowfall totals for the Susquehanna/Wyoming Valleys (1-4"). Across our Southern Tier could see even less (T-2").

Also, keep in mind, any snowmelt or slush will re-freeze as temperatures fall.

Expect delays Friday morning as snow showers continue through much of the day before ending by Friday evening. It once again turns frigid Friday night, temperatures falling into the single digits.

The weekend looks quiet but cold, only staying in the 20s on Saturday, and getting near 30 Sunday.

