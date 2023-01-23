Wednesday storm weather blog

Another mixed bag storm is expected on Wednesday. Check back here for updates.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Summary:

We're tracking a storm that is set to arrive on Wednesday morning and stay with us through late Wednesday night. It will start as snow and we may experience heavy snow for a couple of hours in the middle of the day before the changeover to sleet and rain occurs. The storm will end as light rain or a light icy mix Wednesday night. Both the morning and evening commute will likely be impacted.

Weather Alerts:

There aren't any weather alerts in effect from the National Weather Service at this time. It's likely that some kind of winter weather alerts, likely Winter Weather Advisories, are issued for some, if not all, of our area, at a later time.

Snowfall Forecast:

The storm will start as snow for the entire area. Before a changeover to sleet/rain occurs, you can expect a general 2-5" in Eastern valley areas with 5-8" possible elsewhere.

We're monitoring the potential for two things which could alter these totals. One is a "dry slot" which would cut down on the total precipitation and ultimately lead to lower snow amounts. On the flip side, on the front end of the system, it could snow heavily for a couple hours which would lead to snow amounts on the high end of these ranges if not slightly exceed them. We're monitoring the trends closely for both of these possibilities.

Storm Timing:

Expect snow to begin between 6 and 9AM on Wednesday. It will start as all snow for the entire area.

The heaviest snow falls between about 10AM and 2PM. It's possible snowfall rates could approach 1" per hour during this time. Beyond that, we'll start to mix with sleet and rain.

The evening commute could be slippery, especially across the mountains, where a mix of sleet and even freezing rain is possible. Below is another way to visualize when the heaviest of each type of precipitation will fall. Remember, the WNEP viewing area is vast. It's likely snow, sleet, freezing rain, and plain rain will be falling in our area at the same time. Just depends on where you are.

Impacts:

This will be a heavy/wet snow. Areas that see the higher accumulations could see a few power outages. Power outages aren't expected to be widespread as we don't expect it to be particularly windy. Snow removal crews will be busy all day on Wednesday so pack your patience if you're out on the roads. The worst of the travel conditions will likely be focused from mid morning through late afternoon when the majority of the snow has fallen and a wintry mix is still occurring. We should see a lot of improvement by Wednesday night. Thursday travel conditions should be vastly improved.