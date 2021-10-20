The Stormtracker 16 Team loves fall - experience the changes together

The Team explains the changes afoot, the brilliant colors popping out, and prepares us for the colder months ahead.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Stormtracker 16 Fall Special

Wednesday, 7:30pm on WNEP-TV

The Stormtracker 16 Team rolls full steam into our beautiful fall season. Join us as we explore the burst of color before the winds of winter!

Joe Snedeker takes a look at the science and reasons for the seasons with a global explanation!

Ally Gallo learns how weather plays the deciding role in leaf change – from the timing of it through the vibrancy we can expect!

John Hickey hits the trails with a respect for what weather and nature can throw at you during this exhilarating time.

Kurt Aaron shows us why meteorologists and those on the east coast shouldn’t be ready to let their guard down when the tropics can still produce some massive, destructive storms.

Valerie Smock wraps your home in warmth in preparation for the changes we will see in just a few short weeks. Be ready, it’s all in this Stormtracker 16 Fall Special!