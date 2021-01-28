Staying Safe with Stormtracker 16: Ally gets the snow total figured out

It's a tricky thing to predict snowfall totals, and after all, that's all we really want.

Ally Gallo helps explain what snowfalls can be so very different and how our meteorologists look at multiple factors to get the accumulation correct. Have some fun with her special feature, then be sure to check out her tips for enjoying that freshly-fallen snow!

Shoveling Safety:

Dry, fluffy snow is a lot easier to shovel. But when you have a heavier, wet snow and there's a lot there, you can do it in layers, not all at once. And it's better to push the snow rather than lift it.

Snowman Making:

When making a snowman, you'll want wet snow. If the snow is too light and fluffy, you can use a spray bottle to add some moisture to it. Pick a shaded spot to build your snowman so that it lasts longer.

Snowball Making:

When making a snowball, again wet snow is better than dry snow. Dig a little and get snow that is deeper in the ground because it's already been packed together by layers on top. A snow ball is better the more firmed and packed it is.

Skiing Conditions:

I had to consult John Hickey for this tip. Dry snow tends to be preferred for skiing, snowboarding and sledding. Because of the low moisture content in this type of snow, it can feel a lot smoother than on slushy snow. Plus slushy snow can refreeze at night when temperatures drop which leads to ice.

Driving Safety: