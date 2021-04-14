Ally Gallo keeps ahead of the tornado

Ally can help us identify the makings of a tornado and gives some great advise if one heads your way.

Ally Gallo shows us what to expect when thunderclouds become tornados.

We are entering the season now, so make your preparations before one comes knocking on your door.

TIP 1: Tornado Warnings/Watches

Meteorologist Ally Gallo explains the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning using something interesting… and tasty!

TIP 2: How the Stormtracker 16 Team Keeps you informed

Meteorologist Ally Gallo tells you how the Stormtracker 16 Team keeps you informed during a tornado warning.