Ally Gallo keeps ahead of the tornado

Ally Gallo shows us what to expect when thunderclouds become tornados.
We are entering the season now, so make your preparations before one comes knocking on your door.
TIP 1: Tornado Warnings/Watches
Meteorologist Ally Gallo explains the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning using something interesting… and tasty!
TIP 2: How the Stormtracker 16 Team Keeps you informed
Meteorologist Ally Gallo tells you how the Stormtracker 16 Team keeps you informed during a tornado warning.
She also tells you how you can stay up to date with the latest information by downloading the WNEP app.