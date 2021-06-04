Skywatch 16: Jupiter in the morning sky

There are interesting things to see in both the morning and night sky this week.

There are interesting things to see in the morning and evening sky this week.

I had an online chat with Tom Wildoner from the Dark Side Observatory in Weatherly to help explain what we're looking for and when we can see it.

We started with what to look for in the sky Wednesday morning before sunrise.

"You'll see the crescent moon and you'll see the planet Jupiter right over top of it. Just look for the brightest object over the moon. That's the planet Jupiter," Wildoner said.

You can see this with the naked eye no problem but ...

"If you have a nice pair of binoculars you can go out and take a look at Jupiter and on the morning of the 7th, you'll be able to see four Galilean moons of Jupiter. You'll see two dots on either side," Wildoner said.

Galileo first discovered Jupiter's moons in the 1600s.

"He preferred the numbering system so he numbered the moons one, two, three, and four because he didn't like the names chosen for them," explained Wildoner.

In the night sky, we'll see two prominent constellations.

Gemini and Leo shine in the South to Southwest sky.

When you look at Gemini, picture yourself as an ancient sailor.

They used Castor and Pollux, two of the stars in the constellation, as a sign of a good or bad trip ahead.

"If they were sailing and they were able to see both stars at the same time that was a sign of a safe or good trip," Wildoner said. "If something happened, something blocked out one of the stars that would be an omen of bad things coming."

Shifting your gaze south and higher in the sky, you will see Leo.

"Leo is called Leo the Lion. As you mentioned it contains a fairly bright star called Regulus. It also has what we call an asterism. An asterism is a small group of stars that looks like something common," Wildoner said. "In the constellation Leo, we have what's called the sickle. To me, it looks like a backward question mark which is the head of the lion."