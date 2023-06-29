Red Alert: Wildfire haze clouding region

Officials have declared a Red Alert as smoke from Canadian wildfires again covers our area.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Haze from Canadian wildfires blanketed parts of our area on Thursday. Conditions are not as bad as what we experienced a few weeks ago.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for all of Pennsylvania for fine particulate matter for June 29, 2023, due to smoke from the wildfires.

The average Air Quality Index readings for the entire day will likely be in the Code Red range; however, local conditions could be Code Purple throughout the day, especially in western Pennsylvania.

Check your air quality at AirNow.gov

Get the latest Stormtracker 16 forecast HERE.

What the numbers and colors mean

The Environmental Protection Agency monitors the air around the country and compiles an air quality index or AQI.

The index rates how clean or polluted the air is each day. The EPA uses this measure to keep tabs on five kinds of air pollutants. The main concern from wildfire smoke is fine particle pollution or PM2.5. These particles are tiny enough to get deep into the lungs. They can cause short-term problems like coughing and itchy eyes, and in the long run, can affect the lungs and heart.

The index runs from zero to 500. The higher the number, the worse the air quality. That range is broken down into six color-coded categories. Green or yellow — in the zero to 100 range — the air is pretty clear. Once it gets up to orange, the air quality could be a concern for sensitive groups like kids, older adults, or those with health conditions.

In the red and purple zones, the air quality is considered unhealthy for everyone. And once it gets to maroon — at 301 or above — pollution levels are hazardous.

At these high levels, take precautions to avoid breathing in the dangerous air. That can mean reducing your outdoor activities, running air purifiers inside, and wearing a well-fitting mask like an N95 when you’re outside.

AirNow.gov has the following tips for dealing with Code Red Air Quality Conditions:

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and teens – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Everyone else – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.