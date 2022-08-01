PennDOT restricts travel ahead of storm

PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel ahead of the wintry mix.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Beginning at 2 a.m., tractor-trailers towing lightly loaded trailers, buses, and some other vehicles will be restricted along Interstate 81, 180, 380, and parts of Interstate 80.

Officials say if you must travel, stay alert for potentially icy conditions.

"We've been out all day today spreading material on the roadways and tonight we'll be out tonight starting at midnight monitoring the roadway and also treating as necessary," said Jessica Ruddy with PennDOT.

You can find more information on travel restrictions by clicking here.