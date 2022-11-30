November weather — warmth and snow

The month of November had everything from broken records for warmth to our first inch of snow in the WNEP backyard.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It was a tale of two seasons during the month of November, according to the Stormtracker 16 team.

The first half of the month was well above average, with temperatures getting into the 70s for highs several times.

But by mid-month, there was a flip of the switch, and the second half was much more seasonal.

Still, with the high and low temperatures recorded at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, 2022 will be ranked in the top 10 for warmest Novembers on record.

The warmest day of the month in the Scranton area was Saturday, November 5. It was 75 degrees that afternoon.

The coldest temperature recorded this month was on the morning of November 21. It was 20 degrees that morning, and it was the coldest air we have seen so far this season here in the Scranton area.

In Williamsport, it was 74 degrees on November 5, 6, and 7; those were the warmest days of the month. It was also the coldest on the morning of November 21, with a low of 17 degrees.

On Saturday, November 12, the Scranton and Williamsport areas tied the record high temperature for that day.

Just three days later, on Tuesday, November 15, we had our first wintry weather of the season. Winter Weather Advisories were issued for northeastern and central Pennsylvania, and snow moved in by the afternoon. WNEP picked up its first inch of snow in the backyard around 6 p.m., ending the annual Snow Thrower Contest. We picked up a total of 1.2 inches of snow that night. Some of the higher snow totals were in higher elevations, where some spots picked up about 3 or 4 inches of snow.

Daylight Saving Time also ended this month, and now we're experiencing sunsets before 4:40 p.m.

As November comes to an end, there are still a few more weeks until winter officially begins. The winter solstice is on Wednesday, December 21.

Many ski resorts in the area still don't have an opening date yet but are hoping that winter weather will be here soon.