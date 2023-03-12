Monday storm weather blog

As the storm moves in, check back here for updates.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Summary:

Clouds have moved in and now our next storm system is set to arrive overnight tonight. It's a long-duration event, sort of coming in two parts. For tonight, scattered snow showers will develop, but with temperatures generally in the low and mid 30s we won't really see much sticking and much of the snow will be light. Still, expect those snow showers to linger for the Monday morning commute. Throughout the day on Monday, temperatures warm above freezing, 40 is our forecast high, so while it will be a cloudy day with a mix of rain and melting snow showers around for much of the day, again, we won't see much in terms of accumulating snow. But by Monday night, a coastal low develops and intensifies as it moves north, and the snow will become steadier and heavier especially farther east. Periods of that heavier snow will continue through much of the day Tuesday, eventually coming to an end by first thing Wednesday morning.

Weather Alerts:

The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Northern Part of Wayne County, going into effect 2pm Monday and remaining in effect until 8am Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has also issued Winter Storm Watches for the rest of Northeastern PA. Those will likely change to Advisories or Warnings within the next 24 hours.

Snowfall Forecast:

There will be a sharp cutoff with snow totals with this event, it will be a much more significant storm for some than others. We will only see about an inch or two if that by Monday evening with the first part of the system.

Monday night into Tuesday is when we will see the most impacts. Farthest north and east will see the highest totals, up to 10 inches possible. West of Interstate-81 will start to see that drop-off in totals, farthest south and west really only seeing about 1-3."

Storm Timing:

Scattered snow showers develop overnight tonight. Expect a mix of rain and melting snow showers for much of the day tomorrow. After dinnertime tomorrow night, the snow starts to intensify, becoming steadier and heavier through Tuesday. Snow will come to an end by first thing Wednesday morning.

Impacts:

Again, this will be a much more impactful storm for some, and not so much for others. While we will be dealing with wintry precipitation for a lot of Monday, above freezing temperatures will keep impacts to a minimum.

Our biggest impacts will begin Monday night and continue all day on Tuesday. The wind will also pick up Tuesday afternoon and evening, with sustained wind speeds up to 20mph and higher gusts.

It is March, after all, temperatures will be in the 50s again by Thursday and Friday.