Little Rock, other parts of Arkansas hit by 'catastrophic' storm

Little Rock was hit by what's being called a 'catastrophic' tornado on Friday as severe storms moved throughout Arkansas.

The day was active as Arkansas saw a powerful storm move through the state that saw several tornado warnings and potential tornados in other towns.

The tornado in Little Rock was confirmed around 2:25 p.m. over the Reservoir Road area. It went from Little Rock to Jacksonville.

There's been reports of lots of damage in the Little Rock metro area and we are working to confirm the extent of the damage.

At least two tornados have been confirmed as of 3:40 p.m.

UAMS has officially declared a level 3 mass casualty event. We are working to confirm any injuries or deaths in Arkansas.

MEMS is estimating at least 600 injuries so far.

Little Rock police are transporting people to hospitals as there aren't enough ambulances to respond.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said he's been in contact Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to request assistance from the National Guard.

And then Sanders activated the National Guard a little after 4 p.m. They will be deploying to areas that have been impacted by the storm.

Over 74,000 houses are without power in the Central Arkansas area, with over 62,000 houses without power in the Pulaski County area.