January '23: Mild and snowless

January is usually the coldest and snowiest month of the year, but northeastern and central Pennsylvania did not get that memo this year.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — For northeastern and central Pennsylvania, 2023 is now ranked in the top five for warmest Januarys on record, coming in at number two for Williamsport and number four for Scranton.

Almost every day this month was what's considered to be above average, except for three days — the weekend of January 14 and 15 and the last day of the month.

Two days were considered to be average, and the rest were above.

The warmest day this month was on Wednesday, January 4. The high temperature was 61 degrees that day in Scranton and 60 in Williamsport.

The coldest temperatures recorded for the month were on the morning of January 16. It was 17 degrees that morning in northeastern Pennsylvania and 22 degrees that morning in central Pennsylvania.

That also happened to be Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Despite a chilly start, it ended up being arguably one of the nicest days of the month. With nothing but sunshine and temperatures in the 40s, people all across northeastern and central Pennsylvania enjoyed their day off, and ski resorts in the area celebrated this very welcome sight.

But the only thing worse than the phrase "above average winter" for ski resorts is a lack of snow. And January 2023 can definitely be defined by that.

In the WNEP backyard, we picked up one inch of snow on January 23 and then one inch again on January 25. Less than a half an inch fell on the last morning of the month, and those were the only three days the entire month where we received measurable snow.

A snow total of 2.4 inches for the month of January puts 2023 in the top ten for least snowiest Januarys on record.