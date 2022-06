Homes and neighborhoods throughout the Wyoming Valley were being hastily evacuated as a life-changing event was headed our way.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — On June 22, 1972, hundreds in the Wyoming Valley were told to get out of their homes and move to higher ground.

Police officers and members of the fire department went door to door in Plymouth, telling everyone inside to get out before the Susquehanna River would pour over its banks.

Agnes would ended up inundating communities up and down the Susquehanna and Schuylkill Rivers.

Leaving thousands of homes underwater.