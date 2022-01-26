Frostbite dangers, prevention and treatment

Single-digit temperatures can cause frostbite, and it only takes a matter of minutes to get it when the wind chill is -15 degrees or lower.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Frostbite can be a serious condition, causing numbness, permanent nerve damage and can even result in amputation.

Dr. Donald Ford, a family medicine physician with Cleveland Clinic, says frigid temperatures and artic air can easily freeze unprotected skin.

“When the body is exposed to extreme cold, the blood recirculates towards the inner organs because those are the most important to keep warm, to keep oxygenated for life. So in order to stay alive, the body prefers sending the warm blood to the inner organs," said Dr. Ford.

Single-digit temperatures can cause frostbite, and it only takes a matter of minutes to get it when the wind chill is -15 degrees or lower, according to Cleveland Clinic.

When temperatures dip, your fingers, toes, nose and ears are most at risk since they receive less blood flow.

When your skin gets numb and you can’t feel the cold in your tissues, the damage is done and pain starts to set in.

Dr. Ford says to help prevent frostbite, avoid getting your skin wet when you are outdoors in cold temperatures. Stay dry with waterproof clothing and bundle up. If your skin feels numb and cold, it’s best to warm up slowly indoors.

“You want to get into a warm tub or put your hands in a warm pot of water. It should be warm and not hot. Hot water, when there is no circulation or no nerve sensation, can actually burn the skin on top of a frostbite,” said Dr. Ford.

Once inside and reheated, Dr. Ford says unfortunately you will just have to wait and see if your skin recovers. But it’s a good sign if you get sensation back and the skin looks normal in a day or two.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.