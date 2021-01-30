Community weather annoucements

Luzerne County:

Exeter Borough: There will be no recycling for the week of Monday, Feb. 1 through Friday, Feb. 5. Recycling will resume Monday, Feb. 8.

Schuylkill County:

Pottsville: Snow Emergency Level 2 with Parking Ban will be in effect as of 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31, and will remain in effect until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2. All vehicles are to be removed from snow emergency routes and fire lanes. Please use extreme caution when traveling. Neighbors are asked to remove snow from fire hydrants near their properties.