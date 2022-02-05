April in Pennsylvania: A month for all seasons

Stormtracker 16 Meteorologist Ally Gallo takes a look back at the month of April in weather.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We hit 80 degrees this April and also had many mornings below freezing, but what else can we expect in spring in Pennsylvania?

Overall, the highs and lows averaged out to be a near-perfect seasonal April.

The warmest day in the Scranton area was April 14 with a high of 80 degrees, and in Williamsport, the warmest day was April 24 with a high of 79.

For both northeastern and central Pennsylvania, the coldest morning was on April 18 with a low of 29 and 26 degrees, respectively.

April 7 was the rainiest day of the month. A little less than an inch of rain fell in central Pennsylvania that day but more than 2 inches of rain fell in Scranton. With a total of 6.16 inches of rain recorded at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, April 2022 is now the fifth-rainiest April on record.

Significantly less rain fell at Williamsport Regional Airport this month – only 2.93 inches total.

Probably the biggest weather story this month was that springtime snowstorm.

The WNEP backyard only picked up 2.2 inches of snow, and the Williamsport area recorded only 2 inches of snow, but the storm was all about location and elevation.

More than a foot of snow fell in other parts of the WNEP viewing area, including Sullivan, Bradford, and Susquehanna Counties.

And while snow in April does not last long, the bigger concern after the storm was the power.

The heavy wet snow brought down trees and power lines, and for days, thousands of homes and businesses were in the dark and cold.

April ended with a nice sunny stretch of weather, although with very dry air and gusty winds, red flag warnings were in place for several days. On the night of Friday, April 29, a brush fire broke out at Mountain Top in Luzerne County. There were no reports of any injuries.

Looking ahead to May, we will hope for clear weather for Mom this weekend, and a better Memorial Day Weekend than last year when we had record cold.