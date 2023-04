Fourth graders had lots of great questions for our Stormtracker 16 meteorologist.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Stormtracker 16 meteorologist Ally Gallo visited with fourth graders at Dunmore Elementary Center Tuesday morning.

The students have been learning all about clouds, so Ally talked about all the different clouds and precipitation types.

She also taught them about weather instruments used to make a forecast.