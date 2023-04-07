Sheetz drops Unleaded 88 gas to $2.99 for rest of August

The promotion starts on Thursday and runs until Aug. 31.

Anyone who has a end-of-summer road trip planned is in luck.

Sheetz today announced that it will offer its Unleaded 88 gas for just $2.99 per gallon until the end of August, one week from today.

The fuel will be offered at its reduced price at all Sheetz gas stations that carry Unleaded 88.

Sheetz says Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs. Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.