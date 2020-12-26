Road closures due to flooding, downed trees

PennDOT has released lists of road closures due flooding, downed trees and utilities around Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

The following roads are impacted in Northeastern Pennsylvania due to flooding or downed utilities:

Luzerne County:

The Market Street Bridge located in Wilkes Barre is closed.

SR 239 is closed at the intersection SR 3006 Conyngham Township to the intersection of SR 3008 in Conyngham Township due to flooding.

SR 415, Wyoming County, is closed between the intersection of SR 29 Joseph W. Hunter Hwlake Rd, Noxen, Wyoming County to the Intersection of Lakeside Dr. in Harveys Lake Borough, Luzerne County. The road is closed due to flooding.

SR 2044 (Sandy Valley Rd.) is closed at the intersection of South Sheaman Rd to the Intersection of Lehigh Gorge Dr, Weatherly Rd in Foster Township due to flooding.

SR 2044 beginning at South Street and ending at Valley Road in Foster Township in Luzerne County is closed due to a downed utility.

Susquehanna County:

SR 1009 is now open at the intersection of Stevens Point Rd to Brandt Rd, Harmony Twp. due to flooding.

SR 1039, segment 40 at Williams Pond Road is closed due to flooding. Update at 2:15 PM: The road remains closed.

SR 2024 at the intersection of SR 167 and SR 2024 is closed due to flooding. Update at 2:15 PM: The road remains closed.

SR 3023 at Dimock to Nicholson Road in Springville is closed due to flooding.

Pike County:

SR 1014 (Mastope Rd/Mastope Plank Rd) has a lane restriction at the intersection of SR 590 (PA-590) to the intersection of Private Rd in Lackawaxen Twp. due to flooding.

SR 1014 There is a lane restriction on SR 1014 beginning at Private Road and ending at West Colang Road in Lackawsaxen.

SR 1015 beginning at Sixth Street and ending at Third Street in Matamoras, Pike County closed due to a downed tree in wires.

SR 4002 is now open in both directions from the intersection of SR 390 (PA 90) Promised Land Rd in Palmyra Township to the intersection of Atkinson Road in Blooming Grove Twp. due to a down tree on wires.

Wayne County:

SR 1023 (Pine Mill Rd/Shieldboro Rd/ Lordville Rd) is closed at the intersection of Ash St, Upper Woods Dr. to the intersection of Rifle Range Rd in Lebanon Twp. due to flooding.

SR 4005 (Beech Grove RD) is closed at the intersection of Creek Dr. in Clinton Township due to flooding.

SR 4005, Beach Grove Road beginning at Creek Drive in Clinton Township is closed due to flooding.

SR 4009 in Dyberry Township, Wayne County is closed from Pleasant Valley Road and ending at Grimes Road due to flooding.

SR 4014 (Maple Grove Rd/Winterdale Rd), Wayne County is closed between the Intersection of Fairmount Rd, Scott Center Rd, Wayne County to the intersection of Sands Rd in Scott, Wayne County due to flooding.

Wyoming County:

SR 3002 (Wilson Rd/Main St) is closed at the intersection of Hemlock Lane, Wilson Rd to the intersection of Stonetown Rd in Noxen Township due to flooding.

The following roads in North Central Pennsylvania are closed due to flooding or downed trees and utilities:

Northumberland:

Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between Route 45 (Purple Heart Highway) and Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque Township.

Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between Hobbes Road to Route 1027 (South Mill Road) in East Chillisquaque Township.

Route 1027 (South Mill Road) between Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) and Dance Hall Road in East Chillisquaque Township.

Columbia:

Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) between Route 4020 (Green Creek Road) and Neyhart Road in Orange Township.

Montour:

Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) between Route 1003 (PP and L Road and Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) in Anthony Township.

Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) between Mowery Road and Route 3003 (Narehood Road) in Liberty Township.

Route 3003 (Narehood Road) between Route 3012 (Mexico Road) and Jackson Road in Liberty Township.

Union:

Route 2001 (Beaver Run Road) between Route 192 (Buffalo Road) and Route 1001 (Johnson Mill Road) in Buffalo Township.

Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Libby Road and Shirk Road in Lewis Township.

Route 1005 (River Road) between North Water Street to Winter Farm Lane in Kelly Township.

Route 1009 (River Road) between Routes 642 in Kelly Township and Route 1009 (Tabernacle Road) in White Deer Township.

Route 1008 (River Road) between Route 1009 (Tabernacle Road) and Route 1008 (New Columbia Road) in White Deer Township.

Lycoming:

Route 2055 (Chippewa Road) between Route 405 and Route 2042 (East Lime Bluff Road) in Muncy Creek Township

Route 15 South- ramp restriction at West Fourth Street exit in the Williamsport area.

Route 2014 East (Third Street) between the off-ramp from Interstate 180 to the intersection of Barney’s Drive and Route 2039 (Warrensville Road) in Loyalsock Township.

Route 2014 West (Broad Street) from the Interstate 180 off-ramp to North Montour Street in Montoursville.

Snyder:

Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) between Route 35 in Penn Township and Market Street in Union Township.