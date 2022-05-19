Gas prices still climbing

The average price of a gallon of gasoline is up 20 cents compared to last week.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The average price for a regular gallon of gasoline in Pennsylvania is getting closer to $5.

According to AAA, the average price for a regular gallon of gas across the state is $4.77, up 20 cents compared to last week.

Diesel is still at the record high it set on Wednesday at $6.33 a gallon.

Our area hit the $4 mark in March, dropped a little bit, and has been on the rise again for the last month.

Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching. Will gas prices affect how many travelers hit the road?

According to GasBuddy, 58 percent of Americans intend to road trip this summer, a slight rise from last summer when gas was nearly $1.50 cheaper.

However, 38 percent of Americans say high inflation is taking a toll on planning for summer trips.

For those hitting the road for Memorial Day, travelers should expect to see some of the highest gas prices since 2014.

Gas prices on the holiday weekend are expected to hit $4.65 per gallon.

The prices on Memorial Day last year averaged out to $3.04.

The highest gas price we've seen before this year was $3.66 in 2014.

According to GasBuddy, travelers should expect to see prices continue to rise nationwide.

"There's a lot of imbalances between global supply and demand that's likely to keep weighing on prices. Unfortunately, I don't see a whole lot of relief arriving at the pump anytime soon. Expect prices to peak probably in the midst of summer, sometime in July."

Check gas prices near you with the WNEP Gas Tracker.