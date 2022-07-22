Gas prices continue to go down

Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer has a closer look at gas prices here in our area and across the country.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's been 37 days that gas prices have fallen, and they continue to go down.

The average gas prices per gallon is now $4.608 in Pennsylvania and $4.413 across the U.S., according to AAA Gas Prices.

This time last month, our regular gas price was about 40 cents more. However, a year ago, it was $3.25.

As a whole, the U.S. is now paying $206 millions less per day since June 14 and $500 million more per day since last year.

