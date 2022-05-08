Gas prices continue to fall in Pennsylvania

Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer has a closer look at the downward trend in gas prices in our area and across the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gas prices have been falling for over a month now, and they continue to go down.

The average gas price per gallon is now $4.43 in Pennsylvania and $4.41 across the U.S., according to AAA Gas Prices.

Gas in Pennsylvania is down more than 40 cents since a month ago and more than 50 cents since the peak in June.

However, prices are still much higher than a year ago when the average in Pennsylvania was $3.27 per gallon.

Check gas prices near you with the WNEP Gas Tracker.