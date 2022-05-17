SpaceX successfully luanches Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center

Liftoff occurred at 6:59 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18.

FLORIDA, USA — SpaceX successfully launched another load of Starlink satellites into space this week.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch consists of 53 Starlink satellites, and the process began at 6:59 a.m. ET, from launch complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center into space on Wednesday, May 18. According to the SpaceX website, if it had been needed, a backup opportunity would have been available at 6:38 a.m. on Thursday if needed.

The rocket containing the satellites is projected to head northeast into space.

The satellites launched into space will be used to provide internet to people down on Earth, and there are future plans for these satellites to provide Wi-Fi for the entire world.

Falcon 9 will return to earth by landing on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean, and a live webcast of the launch will start 10 minutes before liftoff.

New T-0 for today’s Falcon 9 launch of the Starlink mission is 6:59 a.m. ET — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 18, 2022