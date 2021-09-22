Calling for action on climate change in PA

The Keystone State is the fifth-largest contributor of greenhouse gases in the United States.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — State officials in Pennsylvania announced a new climate action plan.

Currently, the Keystone State is the fifth-largest contributor of greenhouse gases in the United States.

Data shows since 1900, Pennsylvania has seen a temperature increase of nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit.

It's a small number, sure but state officials say it's having a big impact.

"That is increasing the intensity of weather events from this month's historic flooding and tornadoes in southeastern counties to record water levels in Lake Erie in 2019 and to flooding that led to disaster declarations in 2018," said Secretary Patrick McDonnell, PA Department of Environmental Protection.