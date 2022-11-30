Voting open for 2023 Pennsylvania River of the Year

Four waterways are in the running to win the title: the Conestoga River, Perkiomen Creek, Schuylkill River and Susquehanna River-North Branch.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced that voting is open for the 2023 Pennsylvania River of the Year.

Commonwealth residents can choose between four waterways: the Conestoga River, Perkiomen Creek, Schuylkill River and Susquehanna River-North Branch.

“Honoring the River of the Year has become one of my favorite annual traditions and I am hopeful that we receive a record number of votes for the 2023 competition,” Dunn said. “Pennsylvania has thousands of miles of beautiful waterways, which provide wonderful recreational opportunities, support our local economies, and help connect the public to the history and culture of communities across the commonwealth. Thank you to the organizations that nominated the 2023 finalists and to those who support our waterways.”

Nominations were based on each waterway’s conservation needs and successes, as well as celebration plans if the nominee is voted 2023 River of the Year.

After a waterway is chosen for the annual honor, local groups implement a year-round slate of activities and events to celebrate the river, including a paddling trip, or sojourn. The organization nominating the winning river will receive a $10,000 leadership grant from DCNR to help fund River of the Year activities.

Voting is open starting today through 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2023. Interested participants can cast their vote online here for the river they deem most worthy of taking the title.

“We are excited to once again kick off the public online voting process for Pennsylvania River of the Year,” said Janet Sweeney, Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers. “As we all continue to spend more time outdoors and deepen our appreciation for the beautiful natural resources of Pennsylvania, the annual River of the Year voting process is a fun way to rally behind and support your favorite waterway.”