Meta announces new tools and resources for teens online

The company, which runs Facebook and Instagram, is emphasizing online safety in newest statement.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As Pennsylvania teens enjoy their three-month break from school, Meta has emphasized the importance of online safety. 

Meta, an overarching company that runs Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Oculus, is rolling out parental supervision tools in VR as well as new supervision tools on Instagram. 

They are also developing "nudges" on concerning behavior and increasing resources found in the Family Center Education Hub

According to a press release issued by the company, they heard input from teens, parents, experts and policymakers on what was most helpful to help foster a better experience for all users. 

For a full newsroom post about the changes, click here

