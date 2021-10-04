Issues with social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are being reported Monday morning.

Social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are having connectivity issues on desktop and mobile devices.

According to DownDetector, where internet users can report website outages, all three social media platforms were experiencing issues Monday morning, Oct. 4.

Before 11 a.m. CT, there had been more than 82,000 reports of outages on Facebook, more than 76,000 on Instagram, and nearly 22,000 on WhatsApp. At its peak, around 11:05 a.m., there were more than 123,000 reports of outages with Facebook.

Find the DownDetector map here, to see outage hot spots in real time.

A communications spokesperson from Facebook, Andy Stone, Tweeted shortly after the reports started coming in that they were "aware that some people are having trouble" with the platform.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 4, 2021

The official Twitter accounts of Facebook and Instagram echoed Stone's Tweet shortly after, acknowledging they were working on a solution.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021

There was no word on what was causing the outages.

As these major social platforms remained largely unusable, chatter ramped up on Twitter. Some poking fun at their use of the Twitter app.

Me dusting off my Twitter app because #facebook and #instagram are down… I mean you wouldn’t expect me to communicate in person right? — David Bohlman News (@DavidBohlman) October 4, 2021

Me: WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are down.



Professor: That's where Twitter comes in#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/c8hTnmdOkA — Fukrey (@VikramEns_) October 4, 2021