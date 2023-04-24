The Yuengling episode | Mr. Curiosity Podcast

Learn the history of the Yuengling Brewery, how it has changed and evolved over the years and what is being planned for its forthcoming 200th anniversary.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe tries his best to connect with his man-crush and buddy Dick Yuengling, the big man of the Yuengling Brewery in Pottsville.

However, we learn that Dick is too busy and may not even know what a podcast is, so in his place are his two awesome daughters, Wendy and Jennifer, chatting with Joe and running many of the Yuengling Company operations.

Learn the history of the Yuengling Brewery, how it has changed and evolved over the years and what is being planned for its forthcoming 200th anniversary as America's Oldest Brewery.

Still, Joe won't let go of his fascination with Dick Yuengling. What's he really like? Does he shovel snow, run a vacuum cleaner, and do yard work? Or, is he more of a highbrow, vacationing in France via private jet, spending money on lavish cars, expensive clothes and fine jewelry? And who was this YOUNG (Yuengling) man who left Germany centuries ago to start it all?