WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe spends time with WNEP’s Nikki Krize.

Her fake-sounding name, passion for reporting, bird love and... hearing the silent screams of lobsters while her waitressing tips accumulated!

She’s got the western parts of WNEP-land covered with journalistic integrity and will capture your heart with her ten-year veteran reporter stories!