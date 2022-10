In this episode, Joe catches up with his “sister from another mother,” Chelsea Strub... again.

MOOSIC, Pa. — In this episode, Joe catches up with his “sister from another mother,” Chelsea Strub.

She talks about her new duties and specials at WNEP, life without Mike, her recent reporting from Florida’s Hurricane Ian destruction, AND... peeking through the blinds and hiding from the Instacart grocery delivery person!

Get ready to laugh and cry with this one.