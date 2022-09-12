Mr. Curiosity: The Badlees' Pete Palladino episode

In this epic episode, Joe talks with the dynamic and energetic frontman of The Badlees, Pete Palladino.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this epic episode, Joe talks with the dynamic and energetic frontman of The Badlees, Pete Palladino!

Yes, The Badlees, one of the most notable roots/Americana rock bands ever AND a band originating right here in WNEP-land back in the 1990s.

Pete discusses the band's history, tales of touring with Bob Seger, Jimmy Page and more!

The Big question… just who is ANGELINE and where is she coming home from?

Joe also reveals his man-crush on Pete and provides details on the band’s latest adventures, including their live gig later this month in Harrisburg!

Let your ears explode with sonic joy from one of the best bands to ever emerge from Pennsylvania, but only after you listen to THIS PODCAST!