x
Former NYC police officer turned demonologist Chris DeFlorio | Creepy Side of NEPA podcast

Demonologist Chris DeFlorio shares some of his most memorable investigations and what brought him and his wife to NEPA.
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On this episode of The Creepy Side of NEPA we talk with former NYC police officer turned demonologist Chris DeFlorio.

Chris talks with us about some of his most memorable investigations and what brought him and his wife to NEPA.

Do you have a creepy story that took place in Northeastern or Central PA? Do you have an idea for an upcoming podcast episode? We would love to hear from you, email us at ghost@wnep.com

Be sure to follow WNEP's Creepy Side of NEPA on Facebook for the latest show information.

