The Earl Granville episode | Mr. Curiosity Podcast

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe talks with his former student (sort of?) Earl Granville.

You'll hear how Earl's life arc took him from Joe's detention class at Carbondale Area High School in the 1990s to boot camp at Ft. Benning with his twin brother Joe when 9/11 happened.

Earl discusses his nine years in the Army National Guard as an Infantryman, with deployments to Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan, where he lost his left leg through to a roadside bomb while on patrol.

STOP! Don’t go feeling sorry for Earl! You’ll hear about healthy ways to battle adversity through the positivity in his messaging, real-life solutions from his own experiences and participating as an inspiration and motivating force through psychical fitness challenges and marathons across the country.

He may even bring out a concrete block tied to a chain to prove his point!?

WHAT? Ears open... GO!