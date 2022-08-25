x
The Creepy Side of NEPA: Preview of 'Transcendent: A Paranormal Conference'

Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours gives us a quick overlook on what to expect at Transcendent: A Paranormal Conference and Vendor Fair
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — On this episode of The Creepy Side of NEPA, we talk with John from Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours about his company's upcoming event. John gives us a quick overlook on what to expect at Transcendent: A Paranormal Conference and Vendor Fair right in Scranton, PA.

Do you have a creepy story that took place in Northeastern or Central PA? Do you have an idea for a topic for a future episode? Then we want to hear from you! You can contact the Creepy Side of NEPA team at ghost@wnep.com

